Kent State University and Cleveland State University will continue to team up to help faculty members and startup companies bring new products to the market.

The state of Ohio renewed the $600,000 technology commercialization program, called TeCK Fund.

The state has awarded $300,000 in Third Frontier funds, and Kent State and Cleveland State will each contribute $150,000.

Interested participants must first present a preproposal. Preproposal applications are currently being accepted.

The preproposal application form is available at kent.edu/research/technology-commercialization/teck-fund. Interested faculty members should contact Mr. Roberts at srober55@kent.edu.

Applicants are encouraged to participate in the I-Corps@Akron summer or fall programs at the University of Akron where innovators get feedback on their ideas.