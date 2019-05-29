COLUMBUS — Ohio had 12 traffic fatalities over the four-day Memorial Day weekend — the lowest total in four years, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

There were 18 traffic deaths over the same time period last year. Three of this year’s fatalities were the result of people not wearing a safety belt. The four-day reporting period began May 24 and ran through May 27.

State troopers made 30,979 traffic enforcement contacts, including 568 OVI and 423 drug arrests, and 5,259 safety belt citations.

“We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend,” patrol Superintendent Col. Richard S. Fambro said in a prepared statement. “We ask that you continue do so each time you get behind the wheel.”

So far this year, there have been 387 fatalities on Ohio’s roads, a 1 percent increase over the same time last year.