ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The following students have been named to the Ohio University Dean's List while attending classes at the Eastern Campus for the spring semester ending May 3, 2019. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by completing at least 15 credit hours during the semester, 12 of which must be hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.



Ohio University Dean’s List, Spring Semester 2019



Adena: Rachel Zeroski, Rebecca Zeroski



Barnesville: Bailey Bauman, Steven Christie, Paul Ebeling, Chance Goolie, Anthony Schmidt, Alex Stewart



Beallsville: Devin Blair



Bellaire: Danielle Lish, Gracie Patterson, Taylor Price, Sidney Wolgemuth



Belmont: Stephanie Moore, Kaitlyn Powell



Bethesda: McKinzey Dierkes, Alyssa Morrison



Bridgeport: Matt Herink



Cadiz: Bailie Ray



Graysville: Gracie Gardner



Harwick: Tamara Tyree



Jacobsburg: Kelsey Chimley



Jerusalem: Janelle Bilyeu



Kimbolton: Autumn Gardner



Lewisville: Taryn Burkhart



Martins Ferry: Mark Miller, Shane Schuster



Mt. Pleasant: Danielle Dvorcek



Quaker City: Shyla Dimmerling, Jacob Doudna, Tyler Doudna



Rayland: Alexa Hughes, Abby Nightingale, Kaylee Schubenski



St. Clairsville: Alex Beihl, Zach Bigelow, Ciera Drake, Morgan Edwards, Chloe Kress, Megan Lattocha, Hannah May, James Wilson



Sardis: Thad Indermuhle



Shadyside: Lauren Bizzari, Hannah D'Aquila, Catherine Sloan, Nate Stewart, Olivia Thomas



Tiltonsville: Tyler Devault



Wheeling: Stephanie Fike, Bailey Nickerson, Rhett Schodzinski



Woodsfield: Haleigh Black, Morgan Dick, Austin Goddard, Marlee Miller, Cheyenne Williams