Alex Trebek's cancer

in 'near remission'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March.

Actor Ashton Kutcher

testifies at murder trial

Ashton Kutcher testified at a Los Angeles murder trial Wednesday that he went to pick up a 22-year-old fashion-design student to go out for drinks one night 18 years ago and left when she did not answer her door, only to learn the next day that she had been lying inside dead.

The actor said from the witness stand that he had kept Ashley Ellerin waiting for hours on Feb. 21, 2001, when he arrived at the her Hollywood home, where he had been to a party about a week earlier.

"I knocked on the door and there was no answer," Kutcher said in the packed downtown courtroom during the trial of Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with killing Ellerin and another woman. "I knocked again, and once again, no answer. At this point I pretty well assumed she had left for the night, and that I was late, and she was upset."

Kutcher said he looked through the window and saw what he thought were wine stains on the floor, but did not find that alarming, and left.

"I remember the next day after I heard about what happened, I went to the detectives and said, 'My fingerprints are on the door,' " Kutcher testified. "I was freaking out."