On Tuesday night, Cuyahoga County Council voted to ban single-use plastic bags. The ban goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Council passed the ban with an 8-3 vote. It was originally proposed to start on Oct. 1, but pushed back until 2020 to let retails adjust.

Cuyahoga County, according to News 5 Cleveland, will be the first in Ohio with a county-wide ban.

Should Summit County join them? Take our poll and let us know what you think.

According to Cleveland.com, the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs will enforce the ban. A written warning will come with the first offense. A second violation will come with a $100 fine. After that, the fine is $500 each time.

