AKRON Police investigate shots fired at car

Police are investigating a shooting that took place shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Frederick Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue. A 20-year-old victim reported that he dropped off his girlfriend on Bellevue when an unknown male fired several shots at his vehicle. The man's 2015 Chrysler 300 was struck five times, but he was not injured.Police said a detailed description of the suspect wasn't available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.

Summer meals

and tutoring offered

The city, in partnership with Akron Public Schools, Summit Education Initiative and the University of Akron, is offering free meals and tutoring this summer. Children ages 1 to 18 can eat for free at 34 locations, including many of the city’s public elementary schools. Help with reading, especially for students in kindergarten through second grade, will be offered at 12 locations.

Parents interested in participating in the Summer Reading Program should contact Roberta Rogers at 330-812-7878 or rrogers2@apslearns.org. Volunteers also may call or register for a location and time slot at bit.ly/akrontutor19. For more on the summer meal program, including site locations, contact Robert Dowdell, city of Akron Food Service Program coordinator, at davis_cc@akronohio.gov or 330-375-2832.

Young leader program

invites teen applicants

The Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, in partnership with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and the University of Akron, will host a daylong Learn to Lead workshop on June 26 for teens who will be in high school this fall.

The workshop to support confidence, advocacy work and speaking skills will be held at UA’s Jean Hower Taber Student Union from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is free to the first 100 participants who sign up; cost is $35 per person afterward.

Register or get more details online at www.MYLCAkron.org or contact Myra Snipes at 330-375-2704 or MYLC Program Coordinator Willa Keith at 330-375-2712.

KENT

Concealed carry



fashion show planned



The REALIZE Firearms Awareness Coalition and Portage County Republican Women’s Club will hold a "Concealed Carry Fashion Show" at 7 p.m. June 21 at Underwood Hall, 1945 Mogadore Road.

The show will feature concealed carry items ranging from clothing to holsters and purses.

Local celebrities such as WNIR (100.1-FM) radio host John Denning and Portage County Auditor Janet Esposito are expected to attend.

Tickets are $40, with proceeds supporting firearms education through REALIZE and the Republican Women's PAC.

MEDINA COUNTY

Luncheon to celebrate

restaurant's first year

A luncheon to celebrate the anniversary of Serenite, a restaurant in Medina that trains drug court participants in the culinary arts, will be held Friday.

The luncheon is open to the public and 60 judges from counties surrounding Medina have been invited. It will be at 1 p.m. at the restaurant, located in the Recovery Center of Medina County, 538 W. Liberty St. in Medina.

The judges will receive information about Serenite and how this program could benefit their courts.

For more information, contact Kate Feeks at 330-725-9735 or by email at kfeeks@medinacommonpleas.com.

Stretch of Route 18

to close for repairs

State Route 18 between Erhart Road and Station Road in York Township will close Monday for a culvert replacement, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The road is expected to reopen June 14.

The official detour route will involve state Route 83 and state Route 57.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Sobriety checkpoints

scheduled for Friday

The Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints across the county Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The locations of the checkpoints were not released.