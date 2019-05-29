RICHFIELD — The Richfield Historical Society will sponsor the 13th annual Historic Home and Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8.

It will showcase three historic homes and one garden. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 if purchased the day of the event. No children under age 12 are allowed on the tour. A boxed lunch may be ordered in advance for an additional $7. Lunches will include a croissant sandwich — choice of ham, turkey or vegetarian — coleslaw, fruit, chips, dessert and drink.

The tour will begin at the Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road. Complimentary beverages and cookies will be available throughout the day at the hall. Lunches, for those who ordered, will be picked up there as well.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes. No spiked heels are permitted in the homes. The event is not wheelchair accessible and will be held rain or shine.

To purchase advance tickets and lunch, checks should be made payable and sent to Richfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Richfield 44286. Advance sale tickets will be held at the admission table for pick up the day of the event or people may include a self-addressed, postage paid #10 envelope with your ticket order. If purchasing lunch, the choice of sandwich should be indicated.

The deadline for advance ticket sales and purchase of lunch that must be pre-ordered is June 5. Advance tickets are also available at Countryside Florist located at 4553 Broadview Road.

A plant swap/sale will be held the day of the tour at 11 a.m. near the Historical Museum of Richfield, 3907 Broadview Road. Individuals may bring perennial plants or houseplants (divided or cuttings) in waterproof containers. All plants must be identified and labeled accordingly. For those who don’t have anything to “swap,” plants will be available for purchase at nominal cost.

For more information about the tour, how to purchase tickets or details about the plant swap/sale, call (330) 659-6819 or 330-659-0336.