St. Clairsville native Chris Pagano has authored his first novel.



In "So Shall It Forever Be: The Making of Satan" (published by LifeRich Publishing), Pagano offers a creative interpretation of the beginning when good and evil first met, and encourages believers to return to the Bible to search for the hidden truths within the ancient story.



Pagano offers his unique perspective on the great battle between God and Lucifer while attempting to answer common questions about the devil. Who created him? Why is there a constant struggle in between good and evil? Moreover, is God actively involved in the world’s affairs and in people’s lives? Throughout his examination, Pagano helps the reader understand how to live with these issues, to find peace within a deeper relationship with God, and to ponder the lasting consequences of these storied events.



According to Pagano, the book has a universal appeal and handles the subject matter with a fresh and unique insight that was perhaps never told before.



"I hope readers gain a renewed interest in God’s plan for their lives," Pagano said.



In an attempt to overthrow God as king of heaven, Lucifer boldly challenges Him in front of every citizen of heaven. God responds by condemning Lucifer and banishes him to a new location previously unknown but later to be called Earth. God then devises an eternal plan to deal with Lucifer’s accusations and to demonstrate the true nature of His character.



The book is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



Pagano is husband to Alyce and father of Hannah, Guytano and Duncan. He was born in 1963 as the seventh child of eight. He has been a public school teacher for 24 years, a basketball coach, a small business owner of real estate and an author. His favorite pastime is to hang out with his family and help them achieve their goals.



"So Shall It Forever Be" is his first book but there are other stories to come.