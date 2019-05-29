Ohio ranked third in the nation for dog bite claims last year, State Farm says.

The Bloomington, Illinois-based insurance company reported that there were 177 dog bite claims filed with State Farm in 2018, with the company paying out $4.8 million or about $27,000 per claim.

Nationwide, State Farm had 3,280 dog bite claims at a cost of $123 million.

The top 10 states for dog-related injury claims were: California, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, New York and Minnesota. The two states ahead of Ohio in claims are California with 409 claims and Illinois with 288 claims.

There are about 47 million dog bites every year in the United States. State Farm said its dog bite claims decreased by 9% last year.