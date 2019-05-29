The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Jaysaun Holley.

He is accused of murdering Sonia Freeman and her son Christopher Lane-Freeman on May 1, 2016 inside their Akron residence. Holley is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Akron police.

Holley, 19, is a black male, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing 166 pounds. His last known address is near the 300 block of West Cedar Avenue in Akron. Holley is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Holley is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.