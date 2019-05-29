Orchestra and a film: The classic movie "An American in Paris" will be shown accompanied by the Cleveland Orchestra playing the score at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Severance Hall. The movie features George and Ira Gershwin’s most unforgettable songs, including “Embraceable You” and “I Got Rhythm” and tells the tale of Gene Kelly as an American ex-GI who falls for Parisian Leslie Caron. There is a free concert preview "At the Movies: Gershwin's An American in Paris" with guest speaker Bill Rudman, artistic director, the Musical Theater Project, in the Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Hall.

Women in film: The Bechdel Film Festival opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Akron Art Museum. Screenings on Thursday begin at 12:15 and run all day, with the last film starting at 7 p.m. The festival showcases female screenwriters, directors and actors, highlighting the stories of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Knock, knock: The Just Go With It (JGWI) improv group will celebrate its five-year anniversary at 7 p.m. at the the Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., in Akron. Doors open at 7 p.m. with 8 p.m. performances. A workshop will follow.