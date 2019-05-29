Former Akron Children's Hospital President and CEO William Considine and HHI Co. founder Larry Hunter of New Franklin are among 12 people who will be inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

A special ceremony is planned at the Ohio Statehouse.

Considine took over Akron Children's in 1979 and now serves as chief executive emeritus. He also served as past chairman of the Ohio Children Hospitals Association, the Children's Miracle Network Board, Child Health Corporation of America, National Association of Children's Hospitals, and Council on Child Advocacy.

“It’s important to have a balance in your life and have the right perspective at any age,” he said in a prepared statement. “Having a positive attitude is everything and that starts with you. Be a difference maker and the architect of your future.”

The Ohio Department of Aging noted that in addition to starting HHI, Hunter was a charter member of the Portage Lakes Advisory Council, and founded the Portage Lakes Purple Martin Association and Gardeners of Portage Lakes State Park.

“Everyone has something to offer; so enjoy life, try to make a difference, and refuse to grow old,” he said in a prepared statement.

In addition to Considine and Hunter, the following individuals will be inducted: Dr. Doris Bergen of Hamilton, Marianne B. Campbell of Gallipolis, Eileen Cooper Reed of Cincinnati, David Meyers of Columbus, Genny D. Reed of Mansfield, Walter L. and Carol A. Tylicki of Toledo, Dr. Eric V. A. Winston of Xenia and Charles J. and Mariann D. Younger of Findlay.

For more details about the Hall of Fame and to read biographies on all the inductees, go to: www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame.