The Women’s Network on Wednesday announced its roster of honorees for next month's Women of Achievement awards.

The annual presentation honors professionals who have made an impact in their careers and their communities while encouraging the success of other women.

Honorees include Teresa Volsko, director of Akron Children's Hospital's Respiratory Care Transport and Communication Center; Julie Barnes, executive director of Summit County Children’s Services and Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio.

In addition, Alicia Robinson, founder and executive director of Limitless Ambition, will receive the Emerging Leader award. Limitless Ambition works with young women to overcome boundaries to their success.

The Founder’s Award will be posthumously awarded to Laura Allio, a past Women's Network board member and former Emerging Leader recipient who died at age 33 in January after battling cancer.

The Dorothy O. Jackson Award will be presented to the Girls Who Code program at the University of Akron. The free after-school programs encourages young women in grades 6-12 to use computer science to impact their community and to become supportive peers and role models.

All finalists and nominees will be recognized at an 11 a.m. luncheon June 14 at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St. Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/AkronWOA2019.

"This event demonstrates the power of recognition that happens when women support one another,” said Jan Conrad, Executive Director of Women’s Network, in a news release. “We’re so proud of our nominees and the men and women, sons and daughters, colleagues and friends that will join us, as we stand shoulder to shoulder, to honor women lifting others in Northeast Ohio.”

To learn more about the Women’s Network, please visit facebook.com/WomensNetworkOh or womensnetworkneohio.com.