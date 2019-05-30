The Akron Art Museum plans to bring back an iconic sculpture to downtown Akron this summer.

Mark di Suvero's "Eagle Wheel" was a fixture in the museum's former sculpture garden from 1981 to 2004 when it was removed and placed in storage as part of a massive expansion and renovation of the place.

Dominic Caruso, the museum's marketing manager, said it is now being conserved and repainted in anticipation of it being installed in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden nestled next the museum on High Street.

The museum has launched a campaign to help cover the restoration and installation cost, though the total cost is unclear.

Through June 30, any donations to help with the cost will be matched by an anonymous benefactor up to the first $10,000 raised.

For more information or to make a gift, call Jeneé Garlando at 330-376-9186, ext. 222, or visit akronartmuseum.org/donate.

The painted steel sculpture dates back to the late 1970s and was acquired by the Akron museum with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Sisler McFawn Foundation and the museum's acquisition fund.

Other works by the Italian abstract expressionist sculptor can be found in Ohio at the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Miami University Art Museum and the Toledo Art Museum.

Caruso said the museum hopes to announce soon when the sculpture will be reinstalled.

