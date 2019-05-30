An Akron man has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree corrupting another with drugs after being accused of selling carfentanil to a 36-year-old Green resident who died April 16 of a drug overdose, authorities said.

Ellis Wilson, 25, may face additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Wilson was arrested last week.

The Sheriff's Office and Green Fire Department responded to a 911 call April 16 for a reported drug overdose. The resident was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined that the cause of death was related to carfentanil use, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office and the Summit County Drug Unit said the dead man thought he had been purchasing heroin, but the drug was carfentanil. Authorities accused Wilson of selling the drug.

Authorities said they seized drug paraphernalia used to prepare drugs for sale and suspected carfentanil while executing a search warrant at Wilson's residence.