Warehouse sale set



The Guernsey County Community Development Corp. annual warehouse sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the warehouse at Main and North Third streets (the old Fabri-Form building) in Byesville. Items available for purchase include tools, furniture and household items.



Flag disposal ceremony Saturday



QUAKER CITY — Boy Scout Troop 570 of Quaker City will conduct a flag disposal ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the village park to show the proper way to dispose of an American flag. Signs will be posted in the park directing visitors to the site of the ceremony. This will be the third such ceremony conducted by the Quaker City Troop.



Historical Society to meet



The Noble County Historical Society will hold is annual meeting for the community Saturday at the Ball-Caldwell Barn on East Street, Caldwell. The public is invited to join us for an interesting look at the history of the Greek Catholic Church, Belle Valley. The program starts at 7 p.m. and is free. Everyone is invited, bring your lawn chair and enjoy some refreshments.