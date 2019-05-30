CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council will review plans Monday for the proposed $35 million development of town homes and single-family homes on a former golf course property.

The planning commission on May 21 approved a final master plan and a preliminary subdivision plat for the Villages at Sycamore project being built by Sycamore Valley Development Co. LLC on the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course on Akron Peninsula Road. The project is expected to have 143 housing units on 28.3 acres. The developer is Danny Karam and Ryan Homes will construct the homes.

Council’s Planning and Zoning Committee will review both the final master plan and preliminary subdivision plat in one piece of legislation. If the committee decides to move the legislation forward for a vote of the full council, that vote would occur June 10.

Council in April voted 7-4 to rezone the land from from E-1 Employment District to R-3 Sub-Urban Density Residential. The rezoning was needed to allow for the construction of a residential development.

Council’s committee meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Natatorium, 2345 Fourth St.