FREE OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERTS
AKRON
Friday
Satisfaction, tribute to the Rolling Stones, with Rachel Roberts — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
JUNE
June 10
Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 11
Hard to Handle — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 12
The Legends — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 13
Time Machine — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 14
Fleetwood Mac Mania, with Mo Mojo— Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Ozone Band — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
June 17
The KingBees — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 18
Random Acts of Music — Cascade Valley Metro Park/Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St.
Howard Street Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 19
Instant Replay — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 20
Rhythm Syndicate — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 21
Draw the Line, tribute to Aerosmith, with MDU — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Rhythm Syndicate — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
June 24
Peggy Coyle & the Mostly Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 25
Rock and Roll Stew — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 26
730 Club Band — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 27
Sammy DeLeon & his Latin Jazz Septet — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
The Prowlers — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 28
Hollywood Nights, tribute to Bob Seger, with Evolution — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Blue Lunch — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
JULY
July 1
Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 2
Gary & the Suspicious Minds — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 3
Bruce in the USA, tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, with Ravenwood —
7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
RailShakers — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 5
The Prince Experience — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The JiMiller Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 6
Turn It Up, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Denzon — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
July 8
Cold Blue Steele — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 9
NightSchool — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 10
Cats on Holiday — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 11
Straight On, a tribute to Heart — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
15-60-75 The Numbers Band -- 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
Rock Radio — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
July 12
ABBA Mania — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
American Steel — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 15
The Shootouts — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 16
Funkology — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 17
Southern Cross — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 18
Wanda Hunt Band — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
45 RPM — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
July 19
Absolute Leppard, a tribute to Def Leppard, with Kerosene — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Cover Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 25
Anne E. DeChant — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
July 26
5150, a tribute to Van Halen's Sammy Hagar era, with Eleven After — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
July 26-27
Verb Ballets — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
July 28
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
July 29
Dirty Lookz — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 30
Colin Dussault — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 31
Larry Alltop & Nostalgia Gold — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
AUGUST
Aug. 1
Theron Brown Trio — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
Aug. 2
NEO Jazz Orchestra — 7-9 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
Aug. 2-3
GroundWorks DanceTheater — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
Aug. 4
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
Aug. 5
Ozone Band — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 6
Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.
Aug. 7
B-Side — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 8
The Magnificent Goat Brothers — 6-8 p.m., Hereford Park, 932 Hereford Drive.
Aug. 9
Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with Twistoffs — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 9-10
Neos Dance Theatre -- 7:45-10:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
Aug. 11
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
Aug. 12
Rubber City Brass — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 13
Red Rose Panic — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.
Aug. 14
Rudy & the Professionals — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 15
The Mick and Rick Band — 6-8 p.m., Canyon Trail Park, Megglen Ave.
Aug. 16
Desire, a tribute to U2, with the Juke Hounds — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Hip to That — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 19
Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 20
Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Morgan Park, 433 Morgan Ave.
Aug. 21
Jul Big Green — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 23
The Machine, a tribute to Pink Floyd, with JiMiller Band — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 30
Lotus Band, a tribute to Rush, with Nate Lupi — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
CANTON
Friday evenings at Kempthorn stage, Auricle parking lot, Cleveland Ave., NW
June 7 (in Market Square) — Tinsley Elllis
June 14 — Foul House
June 21 — Welshly Arms
June 28 — Wannabes Spice Girls Tribute
July 5 — Hey Monea
July 12 — Jean P/Floco Torres
July 19 — New Wave Nation
July 26 — repeat repeat & The Vinyls
Aug. 2 — The Pinkertones
CLEVELAND
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Summer in the City, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, PNC Bank stage, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.
July 17 — Soccer Mommy with Heavenly Creatures
July 24 — Open Mike Eagle with FreshProduce
July 31 — Against the Current with the Dreemers
Aug. 14 — Mike Krol with Swearin'
6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Edgewater Live, Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House
May 30 — Cleveland's Breakfast Club
June 6 — Bronx Country
June 13 — Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
June 20 — Front Porch Lights
June 27 — Recess
July 11 — The Benjaminz
July 18 — Disco Inferno
July 25 — The Cover Ups
Aug. 1 — The Prince Project Band
6-9 p.m. Fridays, Euclid Beach Park, 16391 Lake Shore Blvd.
May 31 — The Morning Glory Band
June 7 — Aretifex
June 14 — Rare Image
June 21 — Sending Up Songs of Praise
June 28 — Kinsman Dazz Band All Stars with Just Chemise
July 12 — Funkyard X
July 19 — Shout
July 26 — Ras T Dubflex
Aug. 2 — Russell Thompson and the Free Agent Band