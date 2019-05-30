KENT — The Campus Pride Index has given a perfect score to Kent State University for being a LGBTQ-friendly campus.

The university earned a 5.0 out of 5.0 score, up from 4.5 last year.

“I’m proud that Kent State has made progress in supporting our LGBTQ+ student and campus community,” Ken Ditlevson, director of Kent State’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Student Center, said in a prepared statement. “I feel like we’ve always been strong in this regard, as a leading community resource for LGBTQ+ individuals, but our score now truly represents the great work being done.”

The Campus Pride Index examines eight factors: policy inclusion, support and institutional commitment, academic life, student life, housing, campus safety, counseling and health, and recruitment and retention efforts.

For LGBTQ students at Kent State, the top score is a point of pride that demonstrates the university’s ongoing commitment to strengthening diversity and inclusion.

“I am proud to know I attend a university with a 5.0 Campus Pride Index,” student Kayla Cagwin, who interns at the LGBTQ Student Center, said in a prepared statement. “As a queer graduate student, it makes me feel safe to be able to be my most authentic self on campus.”

For more information about the Campus Pride Index, go to: www.campusprideindex.org.