CUYAHOGA FALLS — City police are looking for an 80-year-old man who is missing.

Edward Collins, who has diabetes and dementia, was reported missing Wednesday from his residence near Valley Vista Park. He was last seen by a relative at his home at 10:40 a.m. and when the relative returned to the house at 1:30 p.m., he was gone, police said.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11 and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

He has no cell phone or vehicle.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181.