NORTHFIELD CENTER TWP. — Eight of nine teaching positions cut earlier this year at the Nordonia Hills City School District will be refilled following the passage of a 6.98-mill operating levy earlier this month.

The ninth position, an English Language Learner job, will be replaced by a full-time school counselor, Superintendent Joe Clark said. The English Language position was cut because of decreased enrollment of those students, he said.

“The full-time counselor position will be placed at either Lee Eaton or the Middle School. Currently Lee Eaton and the Middle School share three counselors,” Clark said. “Going forward, there will be two full-time counselors at each building.”

In addition, the positions previously cut that will be replaced include: an elementary teacher at Ledgeview; elementary teacher at Northfield; elementary teacher at Rushwood; and math, English, science, social studies and special education teachers at the high school.

Other eliminated positions, including paraprofessionals and student supervisors, “will be reviewed in June after we have a better idea of what our enrollment and special education needs will be,” Clark said.

The school board met Sunday in executive session regarding the positions, board President Tammy Strong said.

“The board spent a considerable amount of time discussing the effect the cuts would have on our students, which included increased class sizes at all schools that would impact learning, especially at the elementary buildings where a solid foundation is critical to learning, and the elimination of several AP electives at the high school,” Strong said. “The board agreed we want to keep our district strong and headed in the right direction.”

During the executive session, the school board directed Clark to reinstate the eight teachers, and hire the additional full-time counselor, Strong said. The board will vote on the reinstatements and additional counselor at next month’s board meeting June 24. Regular meetings are in the Northfield Elementary School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

In March, the school board unanimously approved agreements with the Nordonia Hills Educators Association and the Ohio Associate of Public School Employees Local 246 implementing a base salary freeze for the 2019-20 school year, regardless of whether the levy is approved.

Officials say the freeze would save the district more than $200,000 per year through the two bargaining units agreeing to forgo a negotiated pay increase next year.

In addition, in March the school board had also agreed to suspend the contracts for five certified staff members and 28 classified staff members, effective June 6.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC