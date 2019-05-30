WADSWORTH — City police are asking for the public's help in finding two men and two women who are suspected in a string of felony thefts in Wadsworth, Copley, Brunswick, Brookpark and Parma over the past five months.

Police on Wednesday posted photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

"The involved suspects have smashed out car windows, stolen purses and credit cards and then used the stolen credit cards to make large electronics purchase at various department stores," police wrote.

The vehicles involved include a newer model gray Ford sedan with tinted windows and chrome trim, and a white Buick LaCrosse, believed to be a 2010 to 2016 model year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Chafin at 330-334-1511 or dchafin@wadsworthcity.org, or send a Facebook message in reference to case 21901140.