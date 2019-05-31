An Akron man accused of killing a mother and her son at their West Akron home three years ago was arrested Thursday afternoon, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said.

Jayshaun Holley, 19, and two other men entered the house on May 1, 2016, and are accused of shooting to death Sonia Freeman and Christopher Lee-Freeman. Lee-Freeman was shot multiple times. Freeman was shot once.

Authorities had put out a public plea earlier this week for help in locating Holley.

The task force, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, arrested him at a residence near the 900 block of Delia Avenue in Akron.

“Law enforcement worked together to ensure the identification and apprehension of this homicide suspect," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a prepared statement. "Because of their efforts and the efforts of our task force, the family of Sonia and Chris Freeman have a chance to get the justice they deserve.”