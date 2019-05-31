CANTON: The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed Friday it is investigating “suspicious activity” toward postal employees in the Canton area.

Ian Ortega, a spokesman for the USPS federal law enforcement agency in Cleveland, stated in an email that inspectors continued to gather details Friday afternoon.

“What I can say is our employees are safe and accounted for and mail is being delivered,” Ortega stated. “The Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously, and the Postal Service remains focused on the needs of its employees.”

Ortega asked people in the community to “remain vigilant” and call 877-876-2455 if they witness activity of concern related to postal workers.

Several social media posts, which could not be confirmed, said mail service was suspended Thursday afternoon in the Canton area after workers reportedly were threatened.

The Canton Police Department stated in a news release Friday that postal employees made multiple reports of suspicious activity on city routes. Detectives are working with postal service inspectors, to whom media inquiries were directed.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not provide additional details about the suspicious events or the investigation. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents also declined to comment and directed inquiries to the postal service.

On Friday, USPS spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai stated in an email that mail was “being delivered as usual.”