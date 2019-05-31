WOOSTER — A former real estate agent on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stealing prescription pain pills from a house he was showing last summer.

Thomas Davis, 38, of Wooster pleaded guilty in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, Prosecutor Dan Lutz said Thursday. Davis was initially charged with second-degree felony burglary, and an additional count of theft of drugs. As part of a plea agreement, Lutz said, prosecutors reduced the burglary charge to a third-degree felony and dismissed the second count of theft of drugs.

Davis’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court records. Lutz said Davis could face nine to 36 months in prison for the burglary conviction and six to 18 months for the theft of drugs.

Davis’s attorney, John Johnson Jr., declined to comment Thursday.

Wooster police began investigating the case late last July after the residents of a Dornoch Drive house came home to find several prescription pain pills — including morphine, oxycodone and Percocet — missing, Capt. Anthony Lemmon said. The homeowners told police their house was for sale, and that a real estate agent, who police learned was Davis, showed the house that day.

Detectives took over the investigation and learned that Davis had shown other homes at which medication had been reported missing, Lemmon said in an email. Detectives arrested Davis on Aug. 26 as he was holding an open house at the Dornoch Drive house. Following his arrest, police found Davis in possession of a prescription pill bottle from the house, Lemmon said.

A Wayne County grand jury indicted Davis on Nov. 2, and he signed a personal recognizance bond on Dec. 10, court records show.

Davis previously owned Real Estate Showcase, a business he bought in 2007. In 2010, Davis sold off Real Estate Showcase’s Ashland, Millersburg and Loudonville offices and converted the Wooster office into a Re/Max franchise. Davis sold the Re/Max franchise in 2015, but continued to work there as an agent.

Davis no longer works at Re/Max, and his real estate license is listed as inactive on the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate’s website.

Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports.