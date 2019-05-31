Men — this column is for you, though I’d still encourage women to read up for the men in your life.

For this month’s Healthy Actions column, which takes a look at a different medical topic, I'm talking prostate health, specifically enlarged prostates, symptoms and treatments with Dr. Steven Ochs, a urologist at Urology One and chair of Mercy Medical Center’s department of surgery.

Q: What is a prostate?

A: It is a gland that sits underneath the bladder and provides the fluid that carries the sperm. After your reproductive years, it doesn’t really have a use. Urine passes through the prostate to empty the bladder.

Q: What is prostate enlargement and what are symptoms?

A: Some people will have a large prostate and no blockage and no symptoms. The size of the prostate doesn’t correlate with the degree or amount of symptoms. It’s about the degree of the obstruction it causes. Men can have urinary issues — having to go frequently anytime of the day or getting up at night. The bladder is working harder to empty and the enlargement causes it to be irritated. Your urine comes out slowly because the valve doesn’t open.

Separately, early prostate cancer doesn't have any symptoms and is different from prostate enlargement (We will discuss this Wednesday at noon during a Facebook Live session).

Q: Does this mostly affect older men?

A: Traditionally yes, but men in their 40s can also have an enlarged prostate. With age, it enlarges.

Q: Is it hereditary?

A: Some of it is; cultures with a high fat content in their diet have higher risks.

Q: Why does more frequent urination happen as a man gets older? And if you are going more, especially in the middle of the night, does that mean the prostate is enlarged?

A: Yes. When you’re young, you can get away with things you can't when you’re older. Your bladder is less flexible and doesn’t like to store urine as much. So I do have patients who say if I drink a beer, a glass of wine or coffee after 8 o’clock, I have to get up at night. You can cut out caffeine, which stays in your system for six hours. I usually say stop drinking fluids after your evening meal.

Q: When should a man see a doctor?

A: It’s a quality-of-life issue. If somebody’s problems bother them (or partner) enough, then they might want to hear their options. Some people say they get up twice a night and go right back to sleep. Other people say they get up three times and they can’t get back to sleep and it bothers them.

Q: What are other symptoms?

A: Slowing of your urine stream, feeling like you’re not emptying completely, some people say their urine stream will start and stop. Those are called obstructive symptoms. The irritative symptoms are usually what bother people more, like having to go urgently and knowing where every bathroom is, which can be a symptom in women of an overactive bladder.

Q: So how do you know it's not an overactive bladder?

A: In men, the main thing we do is try you on a pill for prostate enlargement, like Flomax, and if you get better on the pill, that diagnoses it as an enlarged prostate. There are tests also.

One way of looking at prostate health is looking at bladder health. Since men don’t usually want to come to the doctor, or they’ve been on Flomax for years, by the time they come to a urologist, there are certain changes that have happened to the bladder that are irreversible. Sometimes we’ll open up the prostate to make urination easier, but they’ll still have urination issues because it’s been working too hard for so long.

Q: Who should someone go see first?

A: Your primary care physician.

Q: You also perform a procedure called the UroLift. Can you describe it?

A: Many men don’t want to see the doctor for enlarged prostates because, traditionally, the therapies we have used have significant side effects, like sexual problems or the risk of incontinence. If someone came in with prostate enlargement symptoms, we’d put you on a pill and keep you on it the rest of your life or when you get older, you may want to have a procedure, but it has side effects.

The UroLift doesn’t have a risk of sexual side effects or incontinence. I was the first to do it in Ohio in 2015. Now I tell people you’re too young to take a pill the rest of your life, here’s a procedure.

The traditional procedure shaves the inside of the prostate and there is a risk of bleeding and a catheter is required for several days and you undergo general anesthesia.

This procedure works by compression. The prostate is like two cushions pushed together and the urine has to get between through the urethra. This doesn’t remove the tissue, but compresses it. The UroLift puts a stitch through the wall of the prostate and works like putting in a button. That opens the channel to urinate. Recovery is quick and is generally outpatient in the office. It is covered by most insurances.

Q: Is there anything men can do to prevent prostate enlargement?

A: Different vitamins for prostate health come and go, but the ones that seem to remain are lycopene to prevent prostate cancer, which is in most men’s vitamins or it’s also in watermelon and stewed tomatoes. Another is saw palmetto, which can also be in vitamins or supplements and can help with prostate enlargement . None of these I think of as cures for prostate cancer; they may decrease prostate enlargement and help you with urination.



