The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in Summit County.

The location will be announced Saturday morning, the patrol said.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year.

Meanwhile, the Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct checkpoints Friday night and early Saturday morning. The task force has not announced the locations.