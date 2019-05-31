Saving pension plans

A bipartisan House bill is providing a vehicle to help Teamsters, retirees and other union members who paid into faltering multiemployer pensions receive the retirement security they deserve.

There's no time to lose. There are about 1.5 million retirees in desperate need of quick action to save the retirement nest eggs they spent decades contributing to on the premise they would be financially secure in their golden years. There also are hundreds of thousands of active workers who are enrolled in these pension plans who deserve assistance, too.

As it stands, there are more than 300 multiemployer plans across the country, including the Teamsters Central States Pension Fund, that are in danger of failing. Congress needs to find a solution that will deliver for these hard-working Americans who are paying, or have paid, into the pension pool and have played by the rules all their lives.

Fortunately, the Rehabilitation of Multiemployer Pensions Act (H.R. 397) will solve the problem. The measure is not just a one-party plan. House Republican co-sponsors understand the value of the bill and should be lauded for supporting this legislation.

Workers and retirees aren't asking for a handout; they just want what is rightfully theirs. I urge Congress to work together and pass a bipartisan solution that will make workers and retirees whole. They've waited long enough.

Doyle B. Baird, president

Teamsters Local 92, Canton

Ripe for impeachment

I agree with the Brian Klaas commentary of May 8 in which he stated, “Impeachment hearings should … begin immediately to preserve the rule of law and protect democracy.”

We need to protect not only the spiritual principle of democracy and fair and impartial representation as encoded by law, but also restore those constitutional rights which have been eroded by short-sighted government and have become more repressive with time. Without a law-based system of checks and balances and a true one-person, one-vote system, we are just another banana republic with its little dictator starting a war with Iran to divert attention from himself. Our country deserves better.

Mary L. Tabatcher, Mogadore

Misleading ratepayers

Contrary to television commercials funded by Generation Now, a dark money group, House Bill 6 will not produce clean energy in Ohio, nor will it lower utility bills. In fact, it will do the opposite.

The so-called Creates Ohio Clean Air Program bill actually eliminates energy efficiency and renewable energy standards, and creates a $300 million dollar bailout for privately owned nuclear and coal-powered plants. This corporate welfare, to the tune of $1.3 billion, will be paid by Ohio taxpayers via surcharges on their electric bills.

Despite strong opposition from the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, AARP and environmental groups, state Rep. Bill Roemer, R-Richfield, and his cohorts approved the bill this week, sending it to the Senate for consideration. I encourage everyone to contact state Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, and urge her to oppose this tax on Ohio's citizenry.

Christine Wright, Copley

Anti-abortion ideology

In the May 29 letter “Protecting new humans,” the writer states, “I hardly think anyone is forcing women to have sex.” Really? Does the word “rape” hold any meaning for her?

The writer goes on to say: “More government control and less personal responsibility sounds like socialism to me.” So how is government telling a woman she cannot have an abortion not more government control?

Methinks the writer is so blinded by ideology that she cannot discern the hypocrisy of her own written words.

John J. Kovach, Cuyahoga Falls