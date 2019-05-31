CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is shutting down Interstate 77 between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 this weekend for bridge work, making it more difficult to get into the city from the south.

The highway will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The state agency will detour motorists onto state Route 176.

I-77 between I-480 and I-490 will close this weekend starting at 7 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. To learn about the detour please visit. https://t.co/HVGNAOIexA pic.twitter.com/c9ZgVbWCEZ

— ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) May 30, 2019