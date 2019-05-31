The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will begin phasing out coverage for the prescription opioid Oxycontin and its generic form on Saturday.

The bureau said that “given the potential for abuse, misuse, addiction, and dependence,” BWC will no longer pay for Oxycontin or generic sustained-release oxycodone tablets for workers who suffer on-the-job injuries on or after June 1. Injured workers currently on those medications will have until Dec. 31 to discontinue their use or switch to a different product on the agency’s formulary.

“We are encouraging injured workers to discuss with their physicians other effective painkillers on our formulary and to explore non-medication treatment options for chronic pain,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud in a news release issued Friday.

“Our priority remains the health and safety of our injured workers, which can be more challenging when an addiction enters the mix.”

McCloud added that workers who want to discontinue opioid use altogether should talk to their physician or BWC-contracted managed care organization. BWC will reimburse for certain services.

The rule does not apply to immediate-release oxycodone, a medication used for acute pain.

Approved by BWC’s board of directors in February, the rule follows a study over the last year by BWC’s pharmacy and therapeutics committee, which is comprised of physicians and pharmacists in the workers’ compensation system. It also follows a series of actions in recent years to mitigate the opioid epidemic’s impact on Ohio’s workforce, the bureau said.