RAVENNA — Portage County Children Services will ask voters to renew a levy this November to help children in crisis.

The five-year, 0.75 mill-levy is expected to appear on the November ballot.

The levy, first approved in 1985, generates about $1.6 million per year. Because the issue is a renewal, it will not increase taxes.

According to Children Services, the levy will continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $1.20 per month, or 4 cents per day.

The levy funds help pay for the department’s CARES hotline, a 24-hour hotline for citizens to report abuse or neglect of children. It also helps fund investigations into suspected child physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect, supportive services for reunification, emergency services to support families in crisis, licensing foster and adoptive homes, and to facilitate the adoption of children who are eligible.

If the levy is not renewed, Job & Family Services said, the cost would go beyond the $1.6 million each year. That’s because the levy provides required matches for more than $1 million in state and federal funding each year.

The county had an average of 243 children in agency custody in 2018, more than double the 115 children in care in 2012. More than 471 youth last year were in need of safe and stable living environments such as group homes, residential homes, foster or kinship homes.

