AKRON

Man reportedly hits store clerk

with handgun robbery attempt

Police are searching for a suspect who hit a convenience store clerk in the face with a handgun during an attempted robbery before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect entered the Kenmore Food Mart, 187 Ira Ave., in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect ran behind the counter and demanded the clerk to open the register, police said.

The clerk became flustered and was unable to get the cash drawer open, and the suspect struck the clerk in the face with the handgun and fled the store without taking any money, police said. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and then transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The suspect was described as a 5'6" to 5'7", 30- to 35-year-old black man. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Authorities make arrest in 2016

killing of mother and son

An Akron man accused of killing a mother and her son at their West Akron home three years ago was arrested Thursday afternoon, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said.

Jayshaun Holley, 19, and two other men entered the house on May 1, 2016, and are accused of shooting to death Sonia Freeman and Christopher Lee-Freeman. Lee-Freeman was shot multiple times. Freeman was shot once.

Authorities had put out a public plea earlier this week for help in locating Holley.

The task force, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, arrested him at a residence near the 900 block of Delia Avenue in Akron.

“Law enforcement worked together to ensure the identification and apprehension of this homicide suspect," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a prepared statement. "Because of their efforts and the efforts of our task force, the family of Sonia and Chris Freeman have a chance to get the justice they deserve.”

NORTHEAST OHIO

Student volunteers sought

for Crossroads hospice

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Northeast Ohio is seeking college and high school students to be caring hospice volunteers. By providing comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally-ill patients and their families, hospice volunteering gives health career-minded students first-hand experience with patient care, the hospice said.

By donating as little as 45 minutes per week, healthcare-minded students can gain insights into the hospice and palliative care industry and other healthcare fields, the hospice said.

Volunteers share their favorite activities like reading, playing cards or other games, listening to music, or arts and crafts. They can also run errands and provide respite for family members.

Volunteers are also welcome to help staff plan a “Gift of a Day,” which asks a patient to describe a perfect day and then makes it a reality, and writing life journals that chronicle the history, events, and blessings of a person’s life.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Ashley Green at 330-899-9100 or Ashley.Green@crossroadshospice.com or visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Highway Patrol to hold sobriety

checkpoint Saturday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in Summit County.

The location will be announced Saturday morning, the patrol said.

TWINSBURG

Route 91 to close Saturday

for sanitary sewer project

State Route 91 will be closed just north of Ravenna Road from 5 a.m. until about 8 p.m. Saturday for a sanitary sewer project.

The city said traffic will be detoured to Ravenna Road and Officer Joshua T. Miktarian Parkway.