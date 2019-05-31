Stark State College is offering a new associate's degree program in dental practice coordination.

Students will learn to be a liaison between patients and dentists, helping patients understand their treatments and handling financial responsibilities and billing for a dental practice.

Students can now enroll in the program for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 26. Stark State, with a main campus is in Jackson Township, has an Akron campus.

For more information, go to starkstate.edu/dentalcoordination.