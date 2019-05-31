Akron police are searching for a suspect who hit a convenience store clerk in the face with a handgun during an attempted robbery before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect entered the Kenmore Food Mart, 187 Ira Ave., in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect ran behind the counter and demanded the clerk to open the register, police said.

The clerk became flustered and was unable to get the cash drawer open, and the suspect struck the clerk in the face with the handgun and fled the store without taking any money, police said. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and then transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The suspect was described as a 5'6" to 5'7" , 30- to 35-year-old black man. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.