The University of Akron student rocket design team finished third out of 45 teams at the 2019 NASA Student Launch Competition held in April at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

It's the highest that the Akronauts has ever placed.

“This year marks a very significant point in our development as a team,” team Vice President Jonathan Davis said in a prepared statement. “Through hard work and determination, we achieved four successful launches, a successful flight of our student piloted UAV drone, and produced over 1,000 pages of technical reports for NASA. We took the team to the next level and are excited to continue building a tradition of winning.”

At the competition, teams are tasked with designing, building, and testing a rocket and payload while meeting multiple documentation and review standards with NASA rocketry experts.

Founded in 2014, the Akronauts, made up of 91 members, competed against schools such as the U.S. Naval Academy, Vanderbilt University, California State Polytechnic University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

Preliminary results released in April included the following additional awards: second place, STEM Engagement; third place, Best Vehicle Design; and third place (tied), Best-Looking Rocket.

The Akronauts will compete at the Spaceport America Cup June 18-22 near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The competition will be attended by teams from around the world and rockets will fly at an altitude of 10,000 feet.