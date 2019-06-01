These are five of the female educators in the Akron-Canton-area who have been accused of sexually assaulting students in the last two years:

Laura Amero, 35, Windham Schools: In April, the district superintendent was indicted on six felonies involving sex with students and intimidation of a crime witness. She is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2017 and attempting to have sex with another student between 2015-2017, when that boy was between 16 and 17 years old. Amero, who has pleaded not guilty, was a teacher at the time of the alleged incidents. A trial is scheduled this month.

Laura Lynn Cross, 38, Akron Public Schools: The former Buchtel High School teacher, who lives in Tallmadge, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in 2018 over a long-standing sexual relationship with a student. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but a Summit County judge this year released Cross early and put her on probation for two years. The former student — who had a child with Cross — has filed a lawsuit against her, both school districts he attended — Akron and Tallmadge — and several school officials, saying they knew Cross was abusing him but did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit claims that Cross started grooming the student when he was in sixth grade.

Laura Bucy, 33, Twinsburg Schools: The teacher, a resident of Akron, was indicted in October on felony charges of sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Bucy is accused of having sex with a student over two months in 2017. She’s also accused of sending a student obscene photos via Snapchat. No trial date has been set. Court records indicate her lawyers may be trying to work out a deal with prosecutors.

Tiffany M. Eichler, 36, Canton City Schools: The former McKinley High School gym teacher pleaded guilty in 2018 to three counts of felony sexual battery for having sex with three teenage students. A prosecutor, calling Eichler a “professional predator,” sought a 48-month prison sentence. A judge, saying Eichler had already suffered by losing her teaching license and respect in the community, sentenced her to 30 days in jail and a slew of other requirements, including registering as a sex offender.

Rebecca Sparrow, 37, Cuyahoga Falls City Schools: The former guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School was sentenced to two years in prison this year after pleading guilty in 2018 to felonious sexual battery. Sparrow had sex with a 17-year-old student who was sent to her for help after he expressed thoughts of suicide during his parents’ divorce.