Historic stroll: The Annual Anna Dean Walking History Tour is at 1:30 p.m. at The Piggery in Barberton. The Barberton Historical Society will lead a walking tour of O.C. Barber’s Anna Dean Farm including interiors of the Pig Barn, Brooder Barn, Feed Barn, Barn No. 1 and the Colt Barn. Tours are free.

Keep on truckin': The Pack the Lot truck show starts at 11 a.m. at VanDevere Chevrolet, 1490 Vernon Odom Blvd. in Akron. There will be trucks on display, food trucks, giveaways, raffles and a burnout pad.

Art show: The fourth annual Bath Art Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, entertainment and arts and crafts. The free event is in the Bath Community Park at 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road.