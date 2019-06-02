The Kent Jaycees recently held its inaugural Craft Beer Fest with 22 Ohio breweries lining North Water Street, offering more 50 unique beers to taste.



The event featured notable Northeastern Ohio favorites such as Akronym Brewing, HiHo Brewing Co., and Missing Falls Brewerywith everything from bourbon barrel-aged stouts to lagers available to try.



There was also live entertainment and food trucks and the event was sponsored by Ray’s Place in Kent.



Live entertainment was provided by Ohio bands Trying, Tinnitus the Knight and Xtra Crispy offering bluesy rock and folk rock songs. The stage will be set up near the Kent Wells Sherman House.



Attendees also found food trucks from Grazers, Roll Call, Burnside Barbecue, Erie Street Kitchen and Daisy Cakes.