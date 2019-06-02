Chesar graduates Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB



United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca C. Chesar, daughter of Rhonda L. and Richard C. Chesar, Lore City, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



Chesar has a sister, Rachel M. Chesar, of Lore City.



Chesar completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Chesar is a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Trail High School. She earned an associate degree in 2018 from Zane State College in Zanesville.



Plummer to teach at Air Force Academy



Maj. Michael Keith Plummer, a U.S. Air Force pilot and 2003 graduate of Cambridge High School, has been selected to teach at the U.S. Air Force Academy, department of physics.



Plummer is a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Academy and Squadron Officer School and a Draper Laboratory Fellow. He performed nonlinear control analysis and developed abort conditions for the NASA Ares I Launch Vehicle while earning his masters of science in mechanical engineering from Rice University.



A senior pilot and aircraft commander with seven deployments and over 2,500 flight hours in special operations, airdrop and training aircraft, he is the recipient of the Humanitarian Service Medal, three Afghanistan Campaign Medals, six Air Medals, the NATO Medal and the Aerial Achievement Medal.



Plummer and his wife, Christian, reside in Colorado Springs; his parents are Carrie and Keith Plummer, of Cambridge.