2020 Travel Guide Underway



It’s hard to believe it’s time to begin work on the bureau’s next travel guide. It is a six month process from start to finish and is one of the most significant projects we undertake all year.



The 2020 Official Cambridge/Guernsey County Travel Guide will be distributed through direct mail, travel and trade shows, and numerous other outlets. We pay fees to distribution companies to have our travel guides distributed to the state-operated tourist information centers and heavily distributed to the Cleveland/Akron/Canton, Columbus, and Amish Country markets as well.



Now is the time to take advantage of advertising in this important marketing piece! We are pleased to announce that advertising rates will not increase this year.



Each year, the VCB prints 75,000 travel guides. It features attractions and museums, outdoor recreation, shopping, arts and entertainment, lodging, dining, more than 100 festivals and events, a county map and much more.



The travel guide is also available to view online, which means a print ad is also seen online. Visitors to VisitGuernseyCounty.com may click the link on the home page to view the digital edition of the current travel guide.



Contact Dawn Beasley at the VCB office to learn more: 740-432-2022 | 800-933-5480 | info@VisitGuernseyCounty.com



Deadline Information: Space Reservation: Aug. 30, 2019 Advertising Materials: Sept. 6, 2019



Events to Discover



June 2 16th Annual National Road Yard Sale, throughout Guernsey County



June 2 American Triple T Triathlon/ Toughman Ohio, Salt Fork State Park



June 2 Cancer Survivors Day, Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center



June 6, 13, 20, 27 Guernsey Co. Farmers & Flea Market, Old Washington Fairgrounds



June 6 & 20 Cambridge City Band "Concert in the Park" Series, Cambridge City Park



June 7, 14, 21, 28 Rise & Shine Farmers Market, Southgate Parkway



June 7-9 Buffalo Valley View Complex Trade Days, Buffalo



June 8 A Day of Enchantment, Historic Downtown Cambridge



June 8 Hospice of Guernsey’s Touch a Truck, Deerassic Park Education Center



June 8 Guernsey Gospel Jubilee Association Spring Sing, Cambridge City Park



June 8 Living Free Outdoor Concert, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church



June 9 Flag Day, Cambridge City Park



June 15 National Road Bike Show/Ribfest, Downtown Cambridge



June 15 Ruff Truck Competition, Guernsey County Fairgrounds



June 20 Cambridge City Band Concert, City Park



June 21-22 Kicking Bear One-On-One, Deerasic Park Education Center



June 28-29 National Cambridge Glass Collectors Show & Sale, Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center



June 29 2019 Guernsey County Sportsman’s Bash, Sportsman Park, Buffalo



To learn more about the VCB or area events and activities, visit the Cambridge/?Guernsey County VCB office at 627 Wheeling Ave., Suite 200 in downtown Cambridge, call 740-432-2022, email info@Visit GuernseyCounty.com, or visit www.VisitGuernseyCounty.com.