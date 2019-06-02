Burger time: There's a new fast-food joint opening up. Culver’s of Macedonia will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. The Wisconsin-based chain will be on East Aurora Road north of Interstate 271.

Ice cream: The Annual Ice Cream Social at the Highland Square Library will be at 2 p.m. The event is free at the library, 807 W. Market St. in Akron.

BMX invite: The Akron BMX Racing League is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. at its track at 1000 Service Road in Akron. Beginners are invited to tour and test the facility. There will be loaner bikes and helmets available.