Graduating seniors from high schools in Summit, Stark, Portage, Medina, Wayne and southern Cuyahoga counties are eligible for Star Students recognition in the Akron Beacon Journal. Guidance counselors were asked to nominate up to two students per school. From those submissions, a screening committee pared down the list to semifinalists. Students who made the initial cut but were not selected for the top honors are listed below.
Keilah Thompson
Akron Early College High School
GPA: 4.26
College: Ohio State University
• Dean’s List, University of Akron
• 3.0 Club 2016-2019
• Honor Roll 2016-2019
Kameron Fry
Aurora High School
GPA: 4.2
College: Ohio State University
• AP Scholar With Distinction
• National Merit Scholars Program Commendation
• Academic Letter 2016-2018
Brennan A. Scheck
Black River High School
GPA: 4.37
College: Heidelberg University
• Salutatorian 2018-2019
• National Honor Society President 2018-2019
• Black River Student of the Year 2017-2018
Jaeyoung Yu
Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School
GPA: 4.676
College: Northwestern University
• Ohio Model United Nations Outstanding Resolution Award 2015 and 2018
• Cleveland Technical Societies Council Honor Junior 2018
• National AP Scholar 2018
Ronald Raine Jr.
John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center
GPA: 3.8
College: Ohio State University
• Honor Roll 2015 and 2019
• A.C.C.E.S.S. Award 2019
• Ohio House of Representatives Certificate 2019
Vincent Cianciola
Canton Central Catholic
GPA: 4.56
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
• Central Catholic’s Eloise Wenner Scholarship
• Academic Challenge Varsity Letter 2018
Carter Lentz
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
GPA: 4.607
College: Pepperdine University
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• CVCA Royal Scholar 2019
• Harvard Book Award 2018
Amanda Stayer
Field High School
GPA: 4.0
College: Kent State University
• Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, Portage County 2019
• A.C.C.E.S.S. STEM Award 2018
• Magna Cum Laude 2019
Makayla Grecenuk
Highland High School
GPA: 4.695
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society
• Suburban League Leadership Team
• Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Representative 2017
Shiv Dewan
Hoover High School
GPA: 4.602
College: University of Akron
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018
• National Merit Scholarship finalist 2019
• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy recipient, Spanish language 2018
Kate Lochridge
Hoover High School
GPA: 4.621
College: Bowling Green State University
• Honor Roll, Academic Letter 2016-2017
• National Honor Society 2018- 2019
• Summa Cum Laude 2019
Marisa Macrides
Jackson High School
GPA: 5.6
College: Ohio State University
• Stark State’s Dean’s List 2017-2018
• Stark State’s President’s List 2017-2018
• Summa Cum Laude
Anuj Vasil
Jackson High School
GPA: 5.7
College: University of Southern California
• Jackson High School’s First STEM Honors Recipient 2019
• National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist 2018
• National AP Scholar 2018
Eliz Slabaugh
Lake Center Christian School
GPA: 4.5
College: Grove City College
• ACSI Academic Distinguished Christian High School Award 2017-2019
• Academic Excellence Award 2016-2019
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
Hannah Wilson
Lake Middle High School
GPA: 3.85
College: Kent State University
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
• Four-Year Lake Academic Letter Recipient 2016-2019
• Statewide Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference representative 2016
Isaac Kirsch
National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM High School
GPA: 4.72
College: University of Cincinnati
• STEM High School Innovation Award 2016
• STEM High School Engineer of the Year Award 2016
• STEM Robotics Right Hand Man Award 2018
Chase Mizell
NIHF STEM High School
GPA: 4.36
College: State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology Cobleskill
• National Honor Society 2016-2018
• Principal’s Award 2016 and 2018
• President’s Academic Award 2016-2017
Simrat Kaur
Nordonia High School
GPA: 4.577
College: Ohio State University
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018
• English Department Award 2017
• Akron Council of Engineering and Science Societies Award 2018
Andrew Kozak
Norton High School
GPA: 4.5
College: Kent State University
• National Honor’s Society 2018
• Four-year Academic Letterman 2015-2019
Victoria Liu
Revere High School
GPA: 4.614
College: Carnegie Mellon University
• National Merit Finalist 2019
• Academic All-American 2018-2019
• Best Honors Pre-Calculus Student 2018
Brittany Bolevich
Southeast High School
GPA: 3.936
College: University of Mount Union
• Scholar Athlete Award
• National Honor Society
• Superior Spanish Award
Jacob Patrick Kulig
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
GPA: 4.56
College: University of Dayton or University of Toledo
• Eagle Scout: Boy Scouts of America Troop 177 (2019)
• National Merit Finalist 2019
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
Carter Moore
Wadsworth High School
GPA: 4.5
College: University of Akron
• Scholar Athlete 2015-2019
Christian Jenkins
Woodridge High School
GPA: 4.31
College: University of Akron
• National Honor Society
• Honor Roll
• Family Career and Community Leaders of America — Community Service Group