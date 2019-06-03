Graduating seniors from high schools in Summit, Stark, Portage, Medina, Wayne and southern Cuyahoga counties are eligible for Star Students recognition in the Akron Beacon Journal. Guidance counselors were asked to nominate up to two students per school. From those submissions, a screening committee pared down the list to semifinalists. Students who made the initial cut but were not selected for the top honors are listed below.

Keilah Thompson

Akron Early College High School

GPA: 4.26

College: Ohio State University

• Dean’s List, University of Akron

• 3.0 Club 2016-2019

• Honor Roll 2016-2019

Kameron Fry

Aurora High School

GPA: 4.2

College: Ohio State University

• AP Scholar With Distinction

• National Merit Scholars Program Commendation

• Academic Letter 2016-2018

Brennan A. Scheck

Black River High School

GPA: 4.37

College: Heidelberg University

• Salutatorian 2018-2019

• National Honor Society President 2018-2019

• Black River Student of the Year 2017-2018

Jaeyoung Yu

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School

GPA: 4.676

College: Northwestern University

• Ohio Model United Nations Outstanding Resolution Award 2015 and 2018

• Cleveland Technical Societies Council Honor Junior 2018

• National AP Scholar 2018

Ronald Raine Jr.

John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center

GPA: 3.8

College: Ohio State University

• Honor Roll 2015 and 2019

• A.C.C.E.S.S. Award 2019

• Ohio House of Representatives Certificate 2019

Vincent Cianciola

Canton Central Catholic

GPA: 4.56

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

• Central Catholic’s Eloise Wenner Scholarship

• Academic Challenge Varsity Letter 2018

Carter Lentz

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

GPA: 4.607

College: Pepperdine University

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• CVCA Royal Scholar 2019

• Harvard Book Award 2018

Amanda Stayer

Field High School

GPA: 4.0

College: Kent State University

• Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, Portage County 2019

• A.C.C.E.S.S. STEM Award 2018

• Magna Cum Laude 2019

Makayla Grecenuk

Highland High School

GPA: 4.695

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society

• Suburban League Leadership Team

• Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Representative 2017

Shiv Dewan

Hoover High School

GPA: 4.602

College: University of Akron

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018

• National Merit Scholarship finalist 2019

• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy recipient, Spanish language 2018

Kate Lochridge

Hoover High School

GPA: 4.621

College: Bowling Green State University

• Honor Roll, Academic Letter 2016-2017

• National Honor Society 2018- 2019

• Summa Cum Laude 2019

Marisa Macrides

Jackson High School

GPA: 5.6

College: Ohio State University

• Stark State’s Dean’s List 2017-2018

• Stark State’s President’s List 2017-2018

• Summa Cum Laude

Anuj Vasil

Jackson High School

GPA: 5.7

College: University of Southern California

• Jackson High School’s First STEM Honors Recipient 2019

• National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist 2018

• National AP Scholar 2018

Eliz Slabaugh

Lake Center Christian School

GPA: 4.5

College: Grove City College

• ACSI Academic Distinguished Christian High School Award 2017-2019

• Academic Excellence Award 2016-2019

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

Hannah Wilson

Lake Middle High School

GPA: 3.85

College: Kent State University

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

• Four-Year Lake Academic Letter Recipient 2016-2019

• Statewide Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference representative 2016

Isaac Kirsch

National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM High School

GPA: 4.72

College: University of Cincinnati

• STEM High School Innovation Award 2016

• STEM High School Engineer of the Year Award 2016

• STEM Robotics Right Hand Man Award 2018

Chase Mizell

NIHF STEM High School

GPA: 4.36

College: State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology Cobleskill

• National Honor Society 2016-2018

• Principal’s Award 2016 and 2018

• President’s Academic Award 2016-2017

Simrat Kaur

Nordonia High School

GPA: 4.577

College: Ohio State University

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018

• English Department Award 2017

• Akron Council of Engineering and Science Societies Award 2018

Andrew Kozak

Norton High School

GPA: 4.5

College: Kent State University

• National Honor’s Society 2018

• Four-year Academic Letterman 2015-2019

Victoria Liu

Revere High School

GPA: 4.614

College: Carnegie Mellon University

• National Merit Finalist 2019

• Academic All-American 2018-2019

• Best Honors Pre-Calculus Student 2018

Brittany Bolevich

Southeast High School

GPA: 3.936

College: University of Mount Union

• Scholar Athlete Award

• National Honor Society

• Superior Spanish Award

Jacob Patrick Kulig

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

GPA: 4.56

College: University of Dayton or University of Toledo

• Eagle Scout: Boy Scouts of America Troop 177 (2019)

• National Merit Finalist 2019

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

Carter Moore

Wadsworth High School

GPA: 4.5

College: University of Akron

• Scholar Athlete 2015-2019

Christian Jenkins

Woodridge High School

GPA: 4.31

College: University of Akron

• National Honor Society

• Honor Roll

• Family Career and Community Leaders of America — Community Service Group