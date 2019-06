Akron authorities are trying to recover a body from the Cuyahoga River.

Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Sierjie Lash said authorities received a report at 6:30 p.m. Sunday about an individual being swept away in the river at the Chuckery area of Cascade Valley Metro Park in the city's Merriman Valley neighborhood and then received other calls for help.

Authorities are in "body recovery mode right now," she said.

Further details were not available. Check back for more on Ohio.com later today.