With a goal of adding flexibility and accountability, Akron leaders are retooling two programs that would issue $280,000 in annual grants for community-based projects.

After hearing proposed changes Monday, Akron City Council decided to take a week to consider replacing the current grant programs.

Council's My Neighborhood Our Akron (MNOA), which is administered by the city’s Department of Neighborhood Assistance, began in 2015 by dividing $100,000 in grants evenly among the city’s 10 wards. Residents could apply for up to $1,000 each for community gardens, mentoring programs, public art, cleanup projects, parades and more.

But because the program drew on federal funding, applicants had to match whatever they requested. Many could not.

The program has consistently failed to find enough suitable projects to fund. Applicants have been turned away for not partnering with nonprofit organizations, for proposing giveaways or for planning festivals or fundraisers.

Only Councilwoman Tara Samples of Ward 5 has ever rallied her residents to get all $10,000. In 2017, nearly $90,000 went unclaimed.

So, council cut the budget to $40,000 total last year and began to engage the administration on a better plan.

In legislation presented Monday by Chief of Staff James Hardy, the current program would be replaced with the Akron City Council Neighborhood Partnership (ACCNP). The new program would require no upfront matching funds and — at the request of Council President Margo Sommerville — would double the current budget to $80,000.

Ward council members would be the first to review the new grant applications, which are due July 12 if the legislation passes next week. Ward representatives would recommend full, partial or no funding. Then the applications would go before a “grant selection committee” of three council members appointed by the president, three city administrators appointed by the mayor and the clerk of council.

Individual grants would start at $1,000 under the proposed ACCNP. With their shares of the $80,000 grant fund, ward council persons could choose to give eight grants of $1,000 each, one award of $8,000, something in between or even team up with a neighboring city ward to fund a $16,000 project benefiting both corners of Akron.

“It really puts the ward council person in the driver’s seat,” said Hardy, who added that vetting, verifying, administering and monitoring grants as little as $250 today is “not a good use of staff time.”

The new program, like the last, would reimburse applicants for their expenses. Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Freeman and other council members said that, with no federal funding or oversight, expenses would be reimbursed quicker under the program reboot funded entirely by local income tax dollars.

Beyond the Table

The other program set for a makeover is the Neighborhood Partnership Program, a 22-year-old pot of grants funded equally by the Akron Community Foundation and the city.

While maintaining $200,000 in annual giving, the grant program would be replaced with Beyond the Table to better align with what the Akron Community Foundation has gathered from the public through the On the Table Greater Akron effort. The day of free-flowing conversations, which takes place again on Oct. 3, convenes Akron-area workers and residents to talk about moving the community forward.

After two years of the small-group conversations and surveys, the foundation is now pushing Beyond the Table to fund projects in three focus areas: drugs and addiction; education and youth; and diversity, equity and social inclusion.

Instead of $250 to $7,500 per grant, Beyond the Table would give out $10,000 to $20,000 grants. Application scoring, now done by city administrators and foundation staff, would not change. Nor would the unrestricted distribution of grants, which are not required to be spread evenly by city ward.

And the grants would still have to be matched by the applicant.

Hardy and John Garofalo, vice president of Community Investment at the Akron Community Foundation, said that bigger grants will require better organizational skills, greater community impact and "more fruitful outcomes." Council members would be consulted, but their approval would not be needed to award the new grants.

If approved by council next week, the window to apply for Beyond the Table grants runs from June 17 to Aug. 1.

Council members Linda Omobien and Russ Neal, who proposed the My Neighborhood Our Akron program in 2015, raised concerns about the Akron Community Foundation grants. Omobien said neighborhood groups may not have the high-level organizational skills to pull off a successful application. Neal questioned the focus on equity without formally defining the concept.

Hardy stuck with the higher standards. Otherwise, he said, Akron would simply be administering a "once a year come get your money from the city" program. He assured council members that past recipients who have come to rely on the city's smaller grants will be directed toward other sources.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.