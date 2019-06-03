Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants to end Ohio’s statute of limitations on rape.

Alongside former attorneys general Betty D. Montgomery, a Republican, and Nancy H. Rogers, a Democrat, Yost on Monday announced the release of a letter urging the General Assembly to end the time limits prosecutors have to charge people with rape. The letter’s signatories include Yost and five former Ohio attorneys general, including Montgomery, Rogers, Republican Jim Petro, and Democrats Lee Fisher and Richard Cordray, last year’s Democratic nominee for governor.

The attorney general cited the lack of a statute of limitations on murder as justification to end those limitations on rape. Ohio’s current statute of limitations for rape is 20 years.

“We believe that murder and rape have a lot in common in the sense that they are grievous offenses,” he said, “and the seriousness of it warrants the long arm of the state to go past limitations in time. The question is really ‘Is rape more like homicide or more like a theft?’ And obviously it is an incredible invasion of the integrity of the human being and is much closer to the crime of homicide.”

Yost’s proposal comes on the heels of another former attorney general, Gov. Mike DeWine, advocating for the end of the statute of limitations in wake of the investigation into the late Dr. Richard Strauss, who abused at least 177 former students in his 20 years at the Ohio State University.

Yost attempted to counter arguments against such a proposal, including the question of why it would take someone 20 years to come forward, saying that line of thinking is misguided.

“It’s a common misperception that people are ready to go to the police immediately after the crime is committed against them,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is that this isn’t like having the stuff stolen out of your car or your garage. This is the invasion of the most personal aspect of your humanity by force.

“I’ve sat with these survivors of this horrible crime that have had delayed and you can see them, the pain in their eyes. Sometimes they’re shaking and crying years later.”