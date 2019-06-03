CONSTRUCTION

Builders' spending flat

as renovations decline

Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on projects like highways and hospitals.

The Commerce Department said Monday that the flat reading followed a small increase of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher from an initial estimate that showed a sharp decline. Construction spending rose 1% in February.

The data suggest that Americans cut back on home renovations in April. And spending on new home construction was flat.

BOTTLED WATER

Poland Spring pivots

to all-recycled plastic

Poland Spring announced Monday a plan to use 100% recycled plastic for all its noncarbonated water containers, a move that comes against a backdrop of growing concern about plastic pollution.

The Maine-based company said the effort kicks off this month with 1-liter bottles. A niche product called Poland Spring Origin also uses 100% recycled plastic bottles. By 2022, the company plans to use 100% recycled plastic for bottles in all of its still water lines.

The migration to recycled containers comes as the bottled water industry faces continued criticism over its use of plastic, much of which ends up as trash or litter.

MANUFACTURING

Growth slows in May

as production levels slip

U.S. manufacturers grew at a slower pace in May, as production levels fell slightly.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slipped to 52.1 last month, down from 52.8 in April.

Any mark above 50 signals an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 33 months. The productivity measure slumped in May, although new orders and employment both improved.

RETAIL

Sears ready to reunite

with Hometown stores

The parent company of Sears, controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, is buying the rest of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. that it doesn't already own and reuniting the business with the Sears and Kmart stores.

Sears Hometown was spun off from Sears Holdings Corp., the former parent company of Sears and Kmart, in 2012.

Transform Holdco LLC said Monday that it will pay $2.25 per share. ESL Investments Inc. and its affiliates, the majority owners of Transform, currently hold 58% of Sears Hometown's outstanding stock.

DELIVERIES

Amazon adds items

for next-day orders

Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.

The online shopping giant is in the process of upgrading its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year, to one-day delivery from two-day. Amazon declined to say when the switch will be completed.