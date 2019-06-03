CANTON — There are 326 Gold Jackets enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but who is the greatest of all time?

After days of hinting in a social media campaign that “G.O.A.T.” status might be assigned to a single Gold Jacket, the Hall instead rolled out a G.O.A.T. of its own.

The Hall now has its own mascot, Goldy the G.O.A.T.

The Hall introduced Goldy on Saturday during a family fun day, kickoff to summer event.

Goldy received a grand introduction, charging through a football helmet shaped tunnel and a blast of smoke. The G.O.A.T. strode past a row of cheering fans, slapping high fives and dancing up a storm.

Hall officials declared Goldy the G.O.A.T. as the greatest mascot of all time. Expect to see Goldy at local events in the future.

Several hundred fans attended the fun day event, which featured activities geared toward children.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com