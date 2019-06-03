CUYAHOGA FALLS — Howe Avenue eastbound between Main Street and Bucholzer Boulevard was closed Monday morning and will remain closed through late September for road construction, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The official detour involves Main, Independence Avenue and Bucholzer.

The $5.9 million project involves replacing the pavement and new drainage, curbs, sidewalks, signs and lighting from state Route 8 to Bucholzer. It is scheduled to be done by September 2020.

The Howe Avenue interchange was open Monday morning for the first time since work began in April.