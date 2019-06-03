School: Manchester High School

School district: Manchester Local

Age: 17

Grade level: Junior

Grade point average: 3.8

College choice: University of North Carolina or University of Akron

Parents: Anthony and Shirley Clark

School activities: Soccer, choir, French Club and baseball statistician

Community activities: Youth group, church group, choir

Honors and awards: Bible School Science Award, three varsity letters, academic letter, Directors Award for choir, formal court, Junior Crown for formal, Junior Leadership Akron, Minute Man Award, National Honor Society (secretary)

Describe yourself in three words: Dependable, outgoing, consistent

What is your favorite high school memory? Screaming my friend's name every morning before homeroom and making my final choir video with my teachers and vice principal.

What’s your favorite class and why? There's a tie among math, science and choir because they all challenge me.

How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school? Playing soccer, hanging out with friends, drawing, work and eating

What’s on your playlist? A little country, a little pop and lots of '70s and '80s

What’s your favorite book? "The Devil in the White City"

What is your ideal career? Psychiatrist, preferably pediatric

Most people would be surprised to know that I ... was home-schooled until freshman year and I am dyslexic.

What’s the biggest issue facing teenagers today? The biggest issue facing teenagers today is the negative impact social media has on them. Platforms such as Instagram and YouTube give people a false sense of reality and "perfection," which is often unattainable and can push them to mental instability and even suicide in some cases as well as body issues. It also gives people a chance to say anything without reprimand, which can be harmful.