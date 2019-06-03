School: Manchester High School
School district: Manchester Local
Age: 16
Grade level: Junior
Grade point average: 3.78
College choice: Undecided
Parents: Sue and Carl Adey
School activities: Football, soccer, Ski Club, track
Honors and awards: Letters in football, soccer and track; first team All-PAC in soccer; three-year academic letter
Describe yourself in three words: Artistic, disciplined, intelligent
What is your favorite high school memory? Football games
What’s your favorite class and why? Calculus
How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school? I enjoy working and working out
What’s on your playlist? Alternative
What’s your favorite book? "The Great Gatsby"
What is your ideal career? In business
Most people would be surprised to know that I ... was too young for my grade.
What’s the biggest issue facing teenagers today? Smoking