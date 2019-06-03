School: Manchester High School

School district: Manchester Local

Age: 16

Grade level: Junior

Grade point average: 3.78

College choice: Undecided

Parents: Sue and Carl Adey

School activities: Football, soccer, Ski Club, track

Honors and awards: Letters in football, soccer and track; first team All-PAC in soccer; three-year academic letter

Describe yourself in three words: Artistic, disciplined, intelligent

What is your favorite high school memory? Football games

What’s your favorite class and why? Calculus

How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school? I enjoy working and working out

What’s on your playlist? Alternative

What’s your favorite book? "The Great Gatsby"

What is your ideal career? In business

Most people would be surprised to know that I ... was too young for my grade.

What’s the biggest issue facing teenagers today? Smoking